LAIKA Live – Possible Coraline Sequel In The Works? | SDCC 2018

With the madness of Comic-Con once again invading San Diego California, we had our first look at Laika Studios’ off-site event LAIKA Live in the Gaslamp Quarter. The studio has produced very popular films like Kubo and the Two Strings, Boxtrolls, Paranorman, and Coraline.

This upcoming February, Coraline turns 10 years old since its release in 2009. With that said at the LAIKA Live event, we had the opportunity to see some of the upcoming Coraline merchandise. For example an upcoming set of Funko Pop figures that will be released this fall, kid and adult Coraline costumes and even an amazing Lego set of her house from the film. Also in attendance at the event was the voice for Coraline’s “Other Mother” Terri Hatcher, who briefly talked to the full house of press about her experience working on the film.

For many in attendance this raised the question, could Laika Studio be working on a sequel for Coraline? It would seem odd that the Laika would spend so many resources on a property that is turning ten years old if they are not going to revive it with another film. We asked many of the Laika representatives at the event including animators about the possibility of a Coraline sequel and although we didn’t get any confirmation, no one denied it either. Mostly all saying that they were not at liberty to discuss the studio’s plans.

Our own Joseph Jammer Medina interviewed animator Gabe Singer, who answered: “I don’t know. We always talk about it inside like it’d be cool. But we haven’t heard anything.”

With as popular as the first film is to date and with this marketing push I have no doubt that they will be making some sort of announcement soon. If you are attending Comic-Con this year, make sure you stop by LAIKA Live and check out the amazing sets and characters that Laika films offer.

LAIKA Live is taking place at the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego July 13th through the 22nd.

